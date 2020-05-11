Top 11: Biggest Late Night Television Moments in Texas & Red Dirt History

Does anyone even stay up late to watch late night television anymore? Yes, millions do in fact. And those who can't stay awake past the local news just watch online later.

From NBC, to TBS, and CBS to ABC; there have been several bands with roots in our scene who have performed on national television, long after all self-respecting Americans are in bed. Here are our Top 11.

11. Cody Jinks "I'm Not The Devil"

10. Granger Smith (Earl Dibbles Jr) on Jimmy Kimmel

9. Cody Johnson: 'Til You Can't

8. Parker McCollum - To Be Loved By You

7. Josh Abbott Band featuring Carly Pearce "Wasn't That Drunk"

Lubbock's own Josh Abbott Band's steamy performance with Carly Pearce on Kimmel back in 2016.

6. Hayes Carll "KMAG YO YO"

Hayes stopped by the "The Tonight Show," back before network television caved and got YouTube channels.

5. Charley Crockett "I’m Just A Clown"

4. Wade Bowen "When I Woke Up Today"

He sang to a clean shaven Conan O'Brien.

3. Kacey Musgraves "Late to the Party"



Musgraves performed "Late to the Party," off her GRAMMY nominated album Pageant Material.

2. Randy Rogers Band "Interstate"

Randy and the boys perform for Conan O'Brien and his red beard.

1. Ray Wylie Hubbard "Mother Blue's"

After hearing this song David Letterman admits the urge he wants to "get a van and go" on the road with Ray Wylie Hubbard.

There ya go, The Biggest Late Night Television Moments in Texas & Red Dirt History.

