Top 8: The Best Original Christmas Songs for Texans This Year

Y'all can keep your "Jingle Bells," and "Please Come Home for Christmas"'s, cause down here in Texas we've got our own original badass tunes for Christmas.

And this is exactly what makes our scene so great. Original tunes that will conjure up that ol' Christmas spirit for folks here in Texas, just as fast as Mariah Carey's "All I want For Christmas Is You," can. From tried and true Texas / Red Dirt artists, to a couple adopted acts, here are our Top 8 original Christmas songs for Texas Music lovers this Year.

8. Granger Smith "This Kind of Christmas"

7. Sunny Sweeney "One More Christmas Beer"

6. The Cadillac 3 "Happy Christmas"

Kacey Musgraves & Leon Briges "Prsent Without a Bow"

4. Casey Donahew + Cody Johnson "When Santa Rides Through Texas"

3. Kevin Fowler + Ray Benson "Santa Got Busted By the Border Patrol"

2. Corb Lund "Just Me and These Ponies (For Christmas This Year)"

1. Robert Earl Keen "Merry Christmas from the Family"

Best. Christmas. Song. Ever.

Who'd we forget, what'd we miss? Let us know. Merry Christmas, y'all!

**DISCLAIMER** We do, for the record, love "Jingle Bells," "Please Come Home for Christmas," Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," and pretty much every other Christmas standard, we've just also got our own to mix in.