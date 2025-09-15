I consider myself fortunate to have gotten married right before dating apps became, apparently, the only way to meet people. I'm sure I'd have been able to adjust to it, but I'm still glad I never had to use one.

For decades, movies and songs have toyed with the idea of people finding love using computers. And it turns out that they were all correct, you know, considering our current state of singles now being forced to turn to apps to find their special someone.

The Top Dating Apps In Texas

Call me a romantic, or call me old, but it seems like the days of PERSONALLY meeting someone, you know, at clubs, or bars, or at church, are long gone. Now, people get about .3 seconds to make an impression using profiles and pictures before being swiped away forever... or so I've heard.

Get our free mobile app

I get it, when I recently had a younger coworker tell me that the "dating pool has pee in it". But there are still good, honest people trying to find love through dating apps.

In 2025, there are hundreds of dating apps to use. Even more when you consider that there are apps that are broken down to finding a match based on other factors, including careers, race, even religion, and politics. They've even got apps for cheaters.

What's The Most Popular Dating App in Texas?

Tinder is comfortably the most popular dating platform in Texas, with 130,440 average monthly searches, while Ashley Madison (the one for "cheaters") is the second most popular.

If you're looking for a new companion, here you go. The Top 10 dating apps in Texas, and good luck swiping!