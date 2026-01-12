(KNUE-FM) It's common knowledge that there is amazing food and fantastic restaurants here in Texas, but everyone loves to argue about which one’s best. We become so familiar with the people and the atmosphere, it can start to feel like you’re family at these restaurants.

But we need to discuss where to go for the best chicken fried steak in Tyler and around East Texas. When you order a chicken fried steak you know that you’re getting a hearty meal that is going to fill you up. Obviously, you don’t want a tough piece of meat, but if you ask me, it’s all about the country gravy. It might sound crazy, yet thick gravy can even save a cheap cut.

But if your gravy is watery, that can ruin your entire meal. But of course, we all want a good piece of meat that is covered with delicious gravy and some locals have some suggestions on where to go.

Where Locals Say to Go in Tyler

The topic of the best chicken fried steak in Tyler popped up on social media, which is how I got all the responses below regarding where to find the best chicken fried steak.

A huge thank you to everyone who spoke up with their recommendation.

Top-Rated Chicken Fried Steak Spots in East Texas

Here is a look at the top recommendations for a perfectly made chicken fried steak available at restaurants in Tyler or somewhere close here in the East Texas area. If any restaurants should be added to the list, make sure to let us know in the comments.

