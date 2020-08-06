Tops in Texas: Cody Jinks Eyes Second Straight Week at No. 1

This week Cody Jinks looks to keep his latest single "Ain't a Train" at No. 1. To do it, he'll have to hold off a couple of Jons, as it was a big week for both Jon Stork and Jon Wolfe. Let's see where everyone stacks up.

10. Parker McCollum - Like a Cowboy

9. Kylie Frey - Spur of the Moment

8. Aaron Watson - Whisper My Name

7. Mike Ryan - Ghost Town

6. Curtis Grimes - Little Bit

5. David Adam Byrnes - Neon Town

4. Bri Bagwell - As Soon As You

3. Jon Wolfe - Feels Like Country Music

2. Jon Stork - Radio Cowboy

1. Cody Jinks - Ain't a Train

Song rankings compiled by the CDXTraction TX Chart.