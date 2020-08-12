Tops in Texas: Cody Jinks Eyes Third Straight Week at No. 1

This week Cody Jinks looks to keep his latest single "Ain't a Train" at No. 1 for a third consecutive week. To do it, he'll have to hold off a couple of Jons, and David Adam Byrnes. Let's see where everyone stacks up.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

10. Kylie Frey - Spur of the Moment

9. Aaron Watson - Whisper My Name

8. Bri Bagwell - As Soon As You

7. Parker McCollum - Like a Cowboy

6. Curtis Grimes - Little Bit

5. Mike Ryan - Ghost Town

4. Jon Stork - Radio Cowboy

3. Jon Wolfe - Feels Like Country Music

2. David Adam Byrnes - Neon Town

1. Cody Jinks - Ain't a Train

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to continuously stream the best music in the world without commercials, 24/7. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, anywhere fine podcasts can be found. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to keep up with everything Texas and Red Dirt.

Song rankings compiled by the CDXTraction TX Chart.