Tops in Texas: Cody Johnson & Casey Donahew Battle for No. 1

Last week Casey Donahew's "Bad Guy" overtook Randall King's "She Gone" at No. 1. This week Casey hopes to hold off Cody Johnson and "Dear Rodeo," to stay on top for a second consecutive week. Can he keep Cody, Jody Booth and Josh Abbott at bay? Let's dive in and find out where everyone lands this week on Texas radio.

10. Randall King - Hey Cowgirl

9. Jamie Richards - Want to With You

8. Jon Stork - Another Town

7. Jon Wolfe - Heart To Steal Tonight

6. Jake Bush - Gravity & You

5. Josh Abbott Band - The Luckiest

4. Jesse Raub Jr. - I'd Look Good On You

3. Jody Booth & Tracy Byrd - Lonesome On'ry and Mean

2. Cody Johnson - Dear Rodeo

1. Casey Donahew - Bad Guy

Song rankings compiled each week by the CDXTraction TX Chart.