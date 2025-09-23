Toys R Us Continuing its Comeback Tour in Texas in 2025
(Dallas, Texas) - For many of us Gen-Xers like myself, Toys R Us holds a special place in our hearts. It was a thrill to walk into the store to pick out a new toy or latest video game. I still remember picking up games there for my Sega Genesis at the Toys R Us in Tyler.
I'd have to pull the card from the sleeve, pay for it, then walk over to the window to pick it up and take it home. As a toy collector, I still visited the store on Loop 323 from time to time to see if any new Transformers came in or to find something new for my PlayStation 3. I picked up a lot of stuff when they closed in 2017.
Toys R Us Plans New Stores in 2025
WHP Global bought Toys R Us in 2021 and has been giving the toy store a bit of a comeback tour (WFAA). They opened a few locations inside various stores including Macy's in Frisco. The last time I was in Frisco, I made it a point to check it out. It was kinda disappointing but still cool to see Geoffrey the Giraffe on some signs.
Between now and the end of this year, Toys R Us plans to open a few more stores. This past weekend (Saturday, September 20), a new flagship store was opened in Chicago (fox32chicago.com). There is also a store in the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.
New Toys R Us Locations
Granted, none of these locations will be in Texas but it's great to see the much missed store making a comeback of sorts.
- Camarillo Premium Outlets, Camarillo, CA
- Bay Street, Emeryville, CA
- Long Beach, Long Beach, CA
- Denver Premium Outlets, Thornton, CO
- Jordan Creek, West Des Moines, IA
- Arundel Mills, Hanover, MD
- Westroads Mall, Omaha, NE
Hopefully, if these stores are successful, we could see even more of an expansion in the future. If you do want to visit a Toys R Us store in Texas, there is one at the Tanger Outlets in San Marcos.
