(Dallas, Texas) - For many of us Gen-Xers like myself, Toys R Us holds a special place in our hearts. It was a thrill to walk into the store to pick out a new toy or latest video game. I still remember picking up games there for my Sega Genesis at the Toys R Us in Tyler.

I'd have to pull the card from the sleeve, pay for it, then walk over to the window to pick it up and take it home. As a toy collector, I still visited the store on Loop 323 from time to time to see if any new Transformers came in or to find something new for my PlayStation 3. I picked up a lot of stuff when they closed in 2017.

Toys R Us Plans New Stores in 2025

WHP Global bought Toys R Us in 2021 and has been giving the toy store a bit of a comeback tour (WFAA). They opened a few locations inside various stores including Macy's in Frisco. The last time I was in Frisco, I made it a point to check it out. It was kinda disappointing but still cool to see Geoffrey the Giraffe on some signs.

Between now and the end of this year, Toys R Us plans to open a few more stores. This past weekend (Saturday, September 20), a new flagship store was opened in Chicago (fox32chicago.com). There is also a store in the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.

New Toys R Us Locations

Granted, none of these locations will be in Texas but it's great to see the much missed store making a comeback of sorts.

Camarillo Premium Outlets, Camarillo, CA

Bay Street, Emeryville, CA

Long Beach, Long Beach, CA

Denver Premium Outlets, Thornton, CO

Jordan Creek, West Des Moines, IA

Arundel Mills, Hanover, MD

Westroads Mall, Omaha, NE

Hopefully, if these stores are successful, we could see even more of an expansion in the future. If you do want to visit a Toys R Us store in Texas, there is one at the Tanger Outlets in San Marcos.

I don't want to grow up, I'm a Toys R Us kid. They got a million toys at Toys R Us that I can play with. I don't wanna grow up, I'm a Toys R Us kid. They got the best for so much less, it'll really flip your lid. From bikes to trains to video games, It's the biggest toy store there is (gee whiz!) I don't wanna grow up, cause baby if I did, I couldn't be a Toys R Us kid. More games, more toys, oh boy! I wanna be a Toys R Us kid!

