Bringing up a certain control issue in Texas can be a very contentious conversation. Most in Texas hold a constitutional amendment very close. Many laws have been passed that are hopeful to keep certain things out of the hands of an unqualified person. Problem is, these laws only hurt the ones who actually follow the laws. Some cities are offering various exchanges to help alleviate the fear of some including, surprisingly, in Texas. San Antonio is the latest city to do it with a H-E-B gift card given in exchange for your trade.

Trade in Your Gun for a Gift Card

The Alamodome in San Antonio will host a second gun exchange on Sunday, November 24 from noon to 5 p.m. You can bring an unused gun that can be exchanged for a gift card to H-E-B. The gift card amounts will be in three tiers. If you bring a hunting rifle or shotgun, you'll get a $100 gift card. A handgun will be exchanged for a $150 gift card. AR style rifles will bring in a $200 gift card (mysanantonio.com).

The guns that are collected will not go into a warehouse for storage or be used by law enforcement, they will be destroyed. Officials believe this will be an event to hopefully add some peace of mind to the residents of San Antonio knowing a few less guns are out there. They are being realistic, too, and letting people know this won't reduce crime rates.

Trading in a Gun Numbers

In the article, it was not shared how many guns were turned in during this exchange program last year. I think the general public would like to know that. If only three weapons were turned in last year, it wasn't a success. If 60 were turned in, then maybe we could talk about success rates of this event.

I did see a social media comment under this story of someone willing to set up outside of the event and offer his own cash for the weapon being turned in. Not exactly legal but the result would be the same, I guess. If you are interested and want to make the drive to San Antonio, be there November 24.

