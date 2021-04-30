Trip Advisor Reveals The Top Vacation Destinations

More than half of us will take a vacation this summer that lasts 7 to 10 days, and the top destinations are not far away.

My girls are going to the Texas Gulf Coast with their grandma in a couple of weeks and they're renting a beach house and planning to swim, make sandcastles, play sand volleyball, and try some great restaurants. It will be a sublime bonding trip with their grandma that they will remember for the rest of their lives, and I will stay here and eat my weight in Bruno's pizzas and try not to be jealous. A Texas beach is so much fun.

Now that things are opening up again, I've read that most people are planning vacations that will last a week to ten days, and 43 percent plan to drive, according to Tripadvisor. Last summer we were all stuck at home, and this summer the vast majority of us will be on the road.

Texans may disagree with what the web considers the best travel destinations, but if they overlook us that might be a good thing and we can have gems like the Texas Gulf Coast all to ourselves.

Trip Advisor is out with its list of the best places to travel in 2021, and there are no Texas destinations in the top ten.

The top 10 summer vacation destinations, per Tripadvisor

1. Cancun, Mexico

2. Orlando

3. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

4. Key West, Florida

5. Miami Beach, Florida

6. Las Vegas

7. Playa del Carmen, Mexico

8. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

9. Tulum, Mexico

10. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Vegas would be the best spot for people-watching and completely losing track of time, and Mexico might be the best option for drinks with umbrellas and sunburns. Overall, it looks like travelers will be headed for warm locations that involve bathing suits, coconutty drinks, and sometimes casinos.

I bet Texas and Louisiana will get some of the stragglers.