Tropical Storm Watch Issued for Parts of the Pineywoods

The National Weather Services in Lake Charles and Houston/Galveston have issued Tropical Storm Watches for several counties in Deep East Texas.

Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, and Trinity Counties should be prepared for sustained tropical storm force winds possibly beginning Wednesday evening and continuing through Thursday afternoon. Tropical storm winds range from 39-74 mph. This tropical storm watch extends southward and includes the cities of Conroe, Humble, and Houston.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the upper Texas coast including Galveston, Beaumont, and Port Arthur.