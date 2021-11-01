Now that we have turned the calendar to November, we can finally say in East Texas that Fall is officially here. Beautiful and crisp mornings mixed with very comfortable afternoons make for a nice excursion outside for lunch or an evening walk. Downtown Tyler will be the host for an nice setting for your lunch each Thursday through the month with Tunes at Noon.

Each Thursday, minus Thanksgiving, this month features live music on the square in downtown Tyler starting at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Grab lunch from any of the great restaurants around the square, bring a lawn chair or sit at a bench and enjoy some live music while you eat. It would certainly make for a nice stress reliever during your work day.

The music will be from a great list of East Texas musicians you've probably seen play around town in other venues. Toons at Noon will certainly be a more personal experience with these local artists.

As can happen, weather could play a factor into how this all turns out. If weather does become an issue, the event will be moved to the Plaza Tower atrium which will in no way hinder the relaxing experience of lunch and live music.

Here is the full schedule of who will be playing through this month:

Thursday, November 4 - Zane Faulhaber and Dominique Polanco

Thursday, November 11 - 2nd Childhood, Lee Mathis and Sheila Weaver

Thursday, November 18 - Ian Power and Marc Beavers

If you need more details on Toons at Noon, or any other Tyler events, visit the EGuide Magazine Facebook "Events" page.

