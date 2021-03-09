Staci Felker and Husband, Evan, Welcome Gorgeous Baby Girl

The couple, who has been staying out of the limelight lately, did a tremendous job of keeping this pregnancy under wraps. This morning Staci Felker shared pictures of she and Evan's beautiful baby girl.

A big congratulations to Evan and Staci Felker. The couple welcomed the beautiful baby girl, named Evangelina Hartford Felker, over the weekend.

Y’all welcome my husband #EvanFelker back to my grid after a few years off. He’s here to introduce our first born♥️ Evangelina Hartford Felker Welcome to the world Evangelina!

Evangelina's daddy surprised fans two weekends ago popping up with The Teague Brothers Band at a fundraiser for Eric Neal, who was diagnosed Sclerosing Epitheloid Fibrosarcoma in 2018.

The internet went wild seeing video of Evan performing, it was truly great to see Felker back on stage again. Texas-based radio promoter, Jennifer Redding, was quick to get pictures up on Facebook, oh, and she recorded the best video we've seen in a couple of years. The former Turnpike Troubadours front man and his new mustache didn't miss a beat as he sang “7&7,” “Gin, Smoke, Lies,” “Good Lord, Lorrie,” and “Every Girl,” with the Teague Brothers Band.

