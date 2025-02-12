Someone Built A Beautiful Twenty Foot Revolver In Amarillo, TX

Amarillo, Texas, is the pride of the Texas Panhandle and, by all accounts, a great place to live. It's also a popular stop when driving Route 66 through the Lone Star State.

The city is notable for many reasons, including the massive steak challenge at the Big Texan Steak Ranch—just ask comedian Will Ferrell.

Amarillo is where you'll find Cadillac Ranch and it's the city that George Strait was hoping to make by mornin', up from San Antone. But now The Yellow Rose of Texas is home to what just might be the world's largest revolver.

It was constructed by Darrel Podzemny, who shared pictures of it on his Facebook page and described it as "a new landmark for Amarillo on Cliffside Road. A 20-foot-tall revolver."

Podzemny tells Chrissy, that it took a month to construct and that "he had a friend that sold tanks and that in the past, he used them to build tornado shelters. He sold his shelter company last year and decided to use his extra time and tanks to build what he calls "The Big Gun."

This is great news. It looks like we've found a new gun for Big Tex, the 55-foot-tall gun that has welcomed guests to the State Fair of Texas in Dallas since 1952. He's probably the only Texan big enough to holster it, and even that'd be a stretch.

So on your next road trip through Texas, after you stop by the Alamo, and of course before you make it to Amarillo's Big Texan Steak Ranch and Brewery for the 72-ounce steak challenge, where if you can finish it, it's free.. otherwise it's $72... be sure to drive by "The Big Gun" on Cliffside Road. I wanna see some selfies, y'all.

