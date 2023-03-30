While in Texas, Will Ferrell Eats the MASSIVE 72 oz. Big Texan Steak

My first firsthand Saturday Night Live memory is of Will Ferrell and Cheri Oteri dressed as cheerleaders, in fact a single line from their skit was the first SNL quote I repeated at school. And now the comedian is consuming massive steaks in Amarillo, TX, so my life has come full circle.

"Taco, burrito, what's that comin' out your speedo." - me Monday morning in high school in 1997.

If you missed it, earlier this month, blockbuster comedian Will Ferrell was road tripping through Texas when he made a run through The Panhandle. There, dressed as Sherlock Holmes, he took on a Texas sized challenge.

Yup, Ferrell stopped in at the famous Big Texan Steakhouse in Amarillo and decided to tackle their (in)famous 72 oz. steak challenge. And while no one knows why, he took the challenge dressed up like Sherlock Holmes character.

In 1960, R. J. “Bob” Lee opened The Big Texan Steak Ranch in Amarillo Texas on Route 66, the “Mother Road”. It’s distinctive architecture soon became recognized across the Mother Road as a good stopping place for great steaks grilled over an open flame. The Big Texan is famous for the FREE 72oz steak challenge, which includes eating a salad, baked potato, shrimp cocktail and 72 ounces of beef!

It appears his Texas stops were for a road trip documentary that have taken him through many states, according to ABC7 News. "Ferrell also visited a thrift store called Clothez Exchange and bought jewelry, socks, and a T-shirt. Clothez Exchange told ABC7 News that Ferrell is traveling from the East Coast to the West Coast to film a documentary."

