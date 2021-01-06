Twitter Suspends President Trump’s Twitter Account

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

President Trump's favorite way of getting information out has been locked down until Thursday.

The social media company deleted three tweets from President Trump's personal Twitter account, @realDonaldTrump, after violence broke out at the U.S. Capitol building. The three tweets that were deleted included a video that the President released claiming the election was stolen and also urging calm among those who were protesting.

Twitter claimed on Wednesday night that the President's account would be locked for 12 hours and possibly longer if Trump did not delete the tweets in question. Twitter also threatened to permanently delete the President's account if he violated their rules again.

The last tweet that appears on the President's account was one asking for citizens to remain peaceful at the United States Capitol and reminding people that "We are the Party of Law and Order".

Since the election Twitter has regularly posted warnings on President Trump's tweets if they claim that he won the election.

On Wednesday protestors forced their way into the U.S. Capitol while breaking windows, fighting with police, and committed acts of vandalism. According to news reports, one woman died from a gunshot wound she suffered inside the Capitol building.

Lawmakers are expected to return to the Capitol tonight to complete the certification of the Electoral College vote. Lawmakers are also expected to continue to debate the Arizona results. It is fully expected that congress will certify the Electoral College results.