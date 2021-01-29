Two Men Arrested After High Speed Chase in Nacogdoches County

According to a release from the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Department, two men were arrested Thursday afternoon after leading law enforcement officials on a high speed chase that started in the city of Nacogdoches.

A deputy with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a small black pickup truck for a traffic violation at Loop 224 and University Drive. The vehicle refused to stop and continued down University to E. Austin Street. Many law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The Nacogdoches Police Department blocked all traffic at intersections to help keep the public safe.

Contributed Photos/Nacogdoches Sheriff's Office

After driving through a subdivision where it was later learned the subject lived, the vehicle entered back onto University Drive and went back to the loop. During the pursuit attempts were made to stop the vehicle and spike strips were deployed, however the suspect was able to avoid the spike strips.

The suspect vehicle turned onto Highway 259 and the pursuit continued, reaching speeds at times of just over 100 mph. During the pursuit, the suspect attempted to purposely collide with a police unit. The officer was able to take evasive action to keep the suspect from hitting him head on.

During the pursuit it was observed that the driver of the suspect's vehicle was becoming a dangerous threat for motorist. A decision was made by law enforcement to conduct a pit maneuver on the suspect's vehicle. Several attempts were made for the pit maneuver, but due to the suspects speed and erratic driving, law enforcement was not able to safely conduct the maneuver until the vehicle entered into Rusk County. When the opportunity did arise, a DPS trooper executed a timely pit maneuver that was perfectly executed. The pursuit came to an end about a mile inside Rusk County with the suspect vehicle being pushed onto the side of the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as William Hughes, 19, from Nacogdoches. He was arrested on the following charges: Aggravated Assault on a public servant 1st degree felony, Evading arrest or detention in a vehicle a 3rd degree felony, resisting arrest class A misdemeanor, possession of marijuana a class B misdemeanor, and two warrants for bail jumping and possession of marijuana.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Armando Reyes, 44, from Lufkin. He was arrested on resisting arrest and possession of marijuana both misdemeanor charges. Both subjects were transported and booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail.

The Precinct 4 Constables Office, Department of Public Safety and the Nacogdoches Police Department also assisted in the pursuit.