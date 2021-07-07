Two Tyler Legacy High School Football Standouts Commit to Big 12 Texas Schools

If you spend your fall Fridays watching East Texas high school football you no doubt know that Tyler Legacy has had a couple of stars in their backfield. Now, both of those Tyler Legacy football standouts have committed to their higher education and football futures.

“At Tyler Legacy Football, we try to provide as much information to players and parents about what both the recruiting process looks like and what is required of our student-athletes to qualify and maintain eligibility.” - Joe Willis, Tyler Legacy football coach.

Running backs Bryson Donnell and Jamarion Miller dazzled on the field together, and now will be heading to Division 1 schools, and neither is leaving The Lone Star State.

Bryson Donnell will be a Red Raider, having committed to Texas Tech University; and horns up, Jamarion Miller, who'll be headed to The University of Texas at Austin.

The backfield brothers of Tyler Legacy both commit to the Big 12. #CodeRED⭕️ @jamarion_4 commits to @texasfootball @ix_b22 commits to @texastech_fb Congratulations to you both and good luck on the upcoming @tylerlegacyfb season! @tlredraiders @big12conference

And it's not just about football, as both young men have an eye on their education. When asked how academics played a role in their decision, Donnell said, “I always think as a student-athlete first. Every time I went on a visit, I considered their academics. For me, Texas Tech had both.”

His backfield cohort, Miller, agreed adding, “Everybody says that football is not going to be there your whole life. So, if something ever happened, The University of Texas at Austin has a good academic program to fall back on.”

Best of luck at the next level, guys!

