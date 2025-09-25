These Tyler Milkshakes Are Worth the Drive
(KNUE-FM) I think we can all agree that ice cream is something that should be consumed every day, especially when we are dealing with hot temperatures here in Texas. It should be its own food group — that’s just common sense.
Obviously, you know that it is not a doctor saying those things, it’s just some guy who really likes ice cream. But it sounds good, right?
Let’s check out some of the best milkshakes in East Texas — especially in Tyler.
What Makes a Great Milkshake?
Every restaurant location is going to put their own spin on the always delicious milkshake they create for their customers. But it always starts with some ice cream then you need to add milk, often malt powder is used and possibly cookies, candy, or other syrup flavors depending on your preference.
But once everything gets mixed together you get the best part of your day and that is enjoying a delicious milkshake.
Milkshakes Are Great Beyond Just in the Summer
So, we all know that Texas can get extremely hot and humid in the summertime, but milkshakes are good all year round. Don’t cut yourself off from milkshakes just because it’s not hot outside.
It’s proven that milkshakes make your day better. I’m not sure how, but it sounds good when you say it out loud. And if anyone says differently, remember, you don’t need that kind of negativity in your life.
Let’s Look at the Best Milkshake Options
Here is a look at your best options when you’re craving a milkshake in East Texas and most specifically in Tyler, Texas.
