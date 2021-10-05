Tyler Business Owner Dies In Scooter Crash In Nashville

We are personally sad and heart broken to pass along this news to you. A beautiful and sweet person who was also a local business owner that has worked with us here on Kiss-FM has passed on after a terrible accident in Nashville Tennessee.

According to KLTV and the Nashville Police Department, 54-year-old Melinda Lovelady of Tyler was killed in Nashville when she crashed an electric scooter into a semi-tractor Sunday.

Lovelady was the owner of Roll In, Roll Out Smoke Shop located at 2707 University Blvd. in Tyler. According to a post on the store's Facebook page, they remain open today and they are asking the community to keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers and if you would like to make a donation to the family you can do so at their location.

Just a few months ago, The All New Kiss-FM was broadcasting live from their location for their grand opening celebration and we remember Ms. Lovelady as a sweet, generous person who was loved by her staff, family and friends. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the staff of Roll In Roll Out, her family and friends in their time of bereavement.

