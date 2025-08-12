(Tyler, Texas) - Every year, the tradition for many Tyler families is attending the Christmas parade downtown. Many organizations will put together some fantastic floats and practice their parade wave. After that, the Christmas tree is lit on the downtown square.

Right now, there is a lot happening in downtown Tyler with the construction of the new courthouse and the old Carlton Hotel falling into disrepair. With that construction going on, the City of Tyler has moved this year's parade to a new location. While it's disappointing that it won't be downtown, the new location is a very familiar parade route.

Tyler Christmas Parade has a New Location for 2025

For the 2025 edition of the Tyler Christmas Parade, you'll need to grab a seat in the area of Christus Trinity Mother Francis Rose Stadium and the W.T. Brookshire Center (KETK). The parade will line up on West Houston Street then travel west along Fair Park Drive. The parade will then go into Rose Stadium, similar to the Rose Parade every year.

Following the parade, the Christmas tree will be lit in front of the W.T. Brookshire Center. A drone show will follow the tree lighting that can be seen from Rose Stadium. This year's parade, while different, seems like it could be a lot of fun.

Getting Registered for the 2025 Parade

Right now, if you're interested in entering the parade, you can email Daniel Nagore at tylerchristmasparade@gmail.com or you can call 903-920-4825. There is a registration website but it doesn't seem to be updated for the 2025 parade just yet. It still has 2024 information.

