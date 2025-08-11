(Arlen, Texas) - King of the Hill has always been one of the best shows on television. The show's themes and setting still resonate in syndication today. I, for one, have always enjoyed the exploits of Hank, Dale, Boomhauer and Bill.

A new announcement from Whataburger has been rubbing fans, that know nothing about marketing, the wrong way. The burger giant and Hulu came up with the idea for Hank to endorse the #2 combo, the Double Whataburger. For some reason, fans think it's dumb and don't realize how the advertisement is working.

King of the Hill and Whataburger

King of the Hill ran for 13 seasons during it's original run and included some episodes with Whataburger in them (mysanantonio.com). The show can be watched in syndication now on a couple of channels including FX and Cartoon Network. A new season of the show is available to watch on Hulu right now.

The new show takes place a few years after the original run of episodes. Bobby and his friends are grown up and Hank is retired from his propane exploits. It's a fun watch if you haven't already.

Fans Complaining About an Endorsement

Whataburger announced on Facebook that you can "Stop in and try Hank Hill's favorite: the No. 2 Double Meat Whataburger." While I find this collaboration a perfect mixture of brands, some thought it was dumb, while others thought it was a pathetic cash grab. I find it funny that most just wanted to know if propane is used to cook Whataburger hamburgers.

Um, I think that's gas flattops in ever Whataburger kitchen. Ain't no charcoal used to cook one of the greatest tasting burgers in Texas.

READ MORE: Whataburger is Turning 75-Years-Old and We Finally Know How to Say Their Name

READ MORE: New York Attacks Texas Legend Whataburger Because of Copyright

13 Myths Not Texans Believe are True about Texas I decided to make a fun list of things that non-Texans believe are true about our home state of Texas. A couple of these, native Texans believe. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, Getty Images, YouTube