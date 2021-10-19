Some people want a single family home with the yard, others don't want the hassle and would prefer the convenience of a condominium. There really are positives and negatives to each but you have to do whatever is the most comfortable and easy for you. You can find both homes and condos that are inexpensive, and some with all the amenities you could ever want with an expensive price tag too. This stunning condo in Tyler is the most expensive that is on the market right now, but it comes with million dollar views and the good news is that the asking price isn't a million dollars.

The most expensive condo in Tyler right now is in the exclusive Cascades Golf and Country Club neighborhood. This residence offers everything you would need including a quality place to live, privacy around the property, and low maintenance to keep it looking spectacular.

Details on the Most Expensive Condo Currently For Sale in Tyler

The address is 3351 Cascades Court Unit 300 in Tyler, TX 71709. This beautiful condo consists of 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and comes in at a large 4,074 square feet. The beautiful home was built in 2009, comes with a 4 car garage, and has been on the market for over 2 months. The current list price is $875,000

Get our free mobile app

More Things to Love About the Most Expensive Condo in Tyler

The views are beyond beautiful at this Tyler condo, overlooking Lake Bellwood. There are three custom living areas, and my personal favorite is the covered outdoor living area with outdoor kitchen. This is where you will want to spend all of your time, looking at the beautiful views.

The only downfall to this property is the suggested HOA fees from realtor.com which had them at $763 per month. But again, the view makes up for it. Just check out these photos for yourself:

The Most Expensive Condo For Sale in Tyler Has Stunning Views Overlooking Lake Bellwood in the exclusive Cascades Golf and Country Club is the most expensive condo currently for sale in Tyler, Texas. Just look at the views from this amazing property:

Top 10 Areas in East Texas With the Fastest Growing Home Prices Here is where the home prices are jumping up the fastest in East Texas