It is surely everyone's worst nightmare come true when it comes to food: finding bugs in your food. While its literally impossible to keep this from happening, its still a shock to open up your food and find a roach or bug inside and everyone's first instinct is to go complain to management THEN go to social media to alert everyone of it as we see in this instance right here.

A Tyler Resident Ordered Food Via DoorDash

The saga begins when a Tyler resident according to a post on Facebook says that she ordered a "Veggie Spud" from Mcalister's Deli via third party delivery service. But when here food arrived she says that she found a "roach" in her food and posted a photo of the dead bug to Facebook.

She Said She Contacted Management Who Gave Her A Rather Rude Response

After making the shocking discovery, the customer says she contacted the restaurant manager who told her "things like this happen". While that might be true, whoever the "manager" was should have known better than to give "s--- happens" as a professional response to a customer concern. Sounds like somebody is getting ready for some training soon.

Things Hit The Fan When The "Tyler Rants & Raves" Group Got Wind Of It

When several commenters on Facebook chimed in with their experiences, one user took the complaint to the infamous "Tyler Rants & Raves" group. A friend of the customer who found the bug posted the following:

When asked for a refund, this is what she was told “He said I have to go through the delivery service so I did but they stated it will take 2-3 business days to contact me.

As expected, the comments in Tyler Rants and Raves were MERCILESS as some called from the manager to be fired while others were calling for a "boycott" of the restaurant and of course a few more had jokes. Let's see what folks had to say:

This Person Says They Haven't Been Back Since

We Agree, The Manager Could've Done Better

Others Believe There's More To The Story

And Some Folks Think Its The Deliver Driver's Fault

Someone Claiming To Work For McAlister's Tired To Help Clean Up The Mess

.A woman claiming to be the "marketing director" for Mcalister's posted a comment on behalf of the company apologizing on its behalf and promising fixes to the problem along with alerting higher ups of the problem.

Hopefully, this all gets resolved and they make improvements. Have you ever experienced this? Let us know in the comments.

