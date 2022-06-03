The 4th of July is a federal holiday in which everyone should be celebrating the Declaration of Independence of the United States. Most of us take in the holiday spending time with friends and family often times it involves barbecuing some delicious food and seeing some fireworks light up the sky. But there will be another event set up to celebrate being put on by the Texas Special Children's Projects this one is the Early July 4th Special Needs Party and it's free for the whole family to attend.

The annual event that is held by the TSCP is something catering to the special needs community. You're invited to bring all of your friends and family members to join in on the fun which will be taking place on Wednesday, June 29th from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Tyler Rose Garden Center (420 Rose Park Drive in Tyler) in The Camellia Room.

Get our free mobile app

What Can You Expect at the Tyler Early July 4th Special Needs Party?

Make sure you bring your dancing shoes as there will be dance music mixed with top 40 hits and some patriotic music to help celebrate the holiday. There will be party favors free of charge, plus other contests, games, and giveaways throughout the three hour party.

There Will Even Be Food Served at the Tyler Early July 4th Special Needs Party

It wouldn't be a party without some food for everyone to enjoy so you can expect a meal to be served between 5:30 pm and 6:15 pm. If you have any other details about the fun event set up for the special needs community you're encouraged to reach out to the Texas Special Children's Project office in Longview by calling 903-236-7300.

50 Best Party Songs In Country Music Have party, need music? This country party songs playlist includes the best party jams from the 2000s plus many from the '90s, '80s and beyond.