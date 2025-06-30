(Tyler, Texas) A beloved bakery in Tyler, Texas, has announced a price adjustment on select items due to various factors.

That Movie-Level Dessert Magic in Tyler

I recall a time in the past when I would watch movies about food and have a sincere longing for whatever was being prepared on-screen. This seemed to happen most often when I watched films set in bakeries or chocolate shops.

In fact, at this moment I'm listening to the soundtrack from Chocolat. You remember that movie? Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp?

Yep. You remember now. But, if you don't, make haste to watch it if you're into things like delicious desserts and/or Johnny Depp. (Same.)

A Southern Bakery With European Charm

french donuts Photo courtesy of Laurel & Pearl loading...

However, I didn't always feel like I could find THAT level of yum in many places. But this was years ago. Yes, we now have some incredible bakeries and amazing places to get sweet treats in East Texas.

And one of my favorite places in all of East Texas?

Laurel & Pearl Bakery in Tyler, 4815 Old Bullard Road. A "European Bakery with a Southern Vibe."

Their artisanal French donuts are culinary magic. The Spanish and Parisian-style sipping chocolates? Oh my gosh.

It's one of those places where you walk in and are immediately delighted, and you can tell that everything is fresh and made with care, using the highest quality ingredients.

Including the cocoa they use.

READ MORE: Discover the Magic of Blue Moon Gardens in Chandler, Texas

Why Laurel & Pearl Is Raising Prices (and Why Supporting Them Matters)

Which leads us to an announcement they made this morning on their Facebook page.

These price surges, caused by a variety of factors beyond Laurel & Pearl's control, mean some cost adjustments must be made so that they can maintain the quality we know and love.

I will continue to support them. I have a deep affection for locally owned businesses that excel in their craft and offer a unique, delicious experience to East Texas, while being honest with their customers about things like this.

Still Worth Every Penny

By the way, they also do custom cakes and have savory lunch options. Check out their menu here.

Not to mention, I've found some of the best kitchen-oriented gifts here, as well as the cutest dish towels you've ever seen.

