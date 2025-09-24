(Roma, Texas) - Our little blue planet called Earth is full of natural threats to us humans and animals. A majority of these threats can be seen and easily avoided. Other threats, however, are extremely small to microscopic so we can't see them until they've infected us.

In Mexico, the New World screwworm is becoming a big problem. If left unchecked, the invasive parasite could spread into Texas. The parasite doesn't discriminate either, it could infect both humans and animals. Recently, the parasite was spotted not far from the U.S. - Mexico border.

New World Screwworm Fly

This parasite is called the New World screwworm fly (mysanantonio.com). It is a parasite that can infect a cow, a bird or even a human. From there, the parasite will feed on its host's living tissue. This will cause the host to become irritated or depressed, lose its appetite, show maggots in wounds and other ailments.

The United States was able to eradicate the parasite in the 1960s. Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is able to fly aircraft over ranches in Mexico and drop sterilized insects that mate with the parasite which helps eradicate the species all together. A new deal between Mexico and the U.S. is help making all of this possible.

Recent New World Screwworm Discovery

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently discovered the New World screwworm in an 8-month-old calf in Sabinas Hidalgo, about 72 miles west of Roma, Texas on the border with Mexico (mysanantonio.com). If the parasite is not checked for, the infected animal could spread it to other livestock, other wildlife and even to humans. Other countries in South America have an issue with the pest as does Cuba and Haiti.

It's important to note that there has been no indication this parasite is in Texas. As long as the proper precautions are taken, it won't make it here, either.

