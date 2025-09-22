(Longview, Texas) - You gotta be careful if you're looking to break the law. You may be thinking you're getting away with it, but it could be a trick that'll put you in cuffs. That's why it's better to just not commit a crime at all.

Some folks in Longview found out that taking a moment to satisfy a need didn't pay off they way they had hoped. Last Thursday night, Longview Police carried out a sting operation where 11 locals were arrested. They released all the details in a press release.

Prostitution Sting Operation in Longview

Thursday, September 18, Longview Police Department's County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit (CODE) teamed up with Special Investigations and Apprehension Unit (SIA), Police Area Representatives (PAR) and patrol officers to conduct a sting operation. Undercover officers were set up in 1500 block of East Marshall Avenue posing as prostitutes. These undercover officers made contact with several males.

In total, 11 men of various age ranges were arrested. All were booked into the Gregg County Jail. These 11 individuals were charged with solicitation of prostitution, a state jail felony.

Longview Police Named Who was Arrested

In a press release made available to the public through the Longview Police Facebook page, all 11 males who were arrested were named.

READ MORE: The 8 Most Wanted Men in Texas Have $3K to $7.5K Rewards

READ MORE: Bring These 8 Items Through any Texas Airport Security and You Could Go to Jail

The 8 Most Wanted Men in Texas Have $3K to $7.5K Rewards These eight individuals are highly sought after by Texas authorities. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media