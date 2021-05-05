Tyler Native in the U.S. Navy Is Inspiring High School Students

We love it when a Tyler native goes on to do big things after high school, and we've got a story about one woman who is making a splash in the U.S. Navy and encouraging current high school students to do the same.

The Navy Office of Community Outreach keeps us in the know about East Texas natives who are making important contributions in the U.S. Navy, and most recently we heard about what Tyler Legacy alum Nicole Ewen is up to.

The Navy tells us that Sonar Technician 1st Class Nicole Ewen, of Tyler, is a talent scout assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Corpus Christi, Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center Alamo City, and she recently encouraged a student attending Flour Bluff High School about career possibilities at America’s Navy’s Virtual Reality Experience, the “Nimitz.”

Talent scouts from Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio and Navy recruiting officers were on-hand at the school to guide students on the steps they need to take to launch a possible career in the Navy and to spread Navy Awareness. The Nimitz was in the city to be a part of the 2021 Wings Over South Texas Air Show that happened last weekend (May 1 – 2).

My dad is a Navy veteran, and the four years that he served are some of the most memorable of his life. He helped the country and made lifelong friends, and he still talks about it like it happened yesterday. The memories are vivid for him, and for East Texas natives like Nicole Ewen too.

Ewen is a 2007 graduate of Tyler Legacy High School and joined America’s Navy in 2015. She became a recruiter in 2020 and is part of a group that manages more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout Central and South Texas. Nice work, Nicole! You're doin' East Texas proud.