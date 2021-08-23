There is a bit of a rivalry between Texas and California. Well really, Texas and everyone else, but I digress. One particular rivalry pits California staple In-N-Out Burger versus Texas treasure Whataburger. National publications have sided certain ways. Individuals have sided certain ways. I am biased to Whataburger because I've never had In-N-Out Burger, until now. So how do the two compare? Here are my thoughts.

While in Frisco last week, I needed a stop for lunch. I wasn't too familiar with the area so I pulled up Google Maps and searched around. In-N-Out Burger popped up and it wasn't too far from where I was. I had never tried In-N-Out Burger so I figured why not. Let's try something new.

I get there and head inside. One thing caught my ears as I was heading in, I could hear the person at the drive thru being asked if they wanted the onions on their burger. An odd question to ask the customer as the customer is usually the one to say no onions. I would get the answer to why they ask that question in a few minutes.

I head in and I'm surprised by the throwback look of this dining room, a very 1950's feel. Even the employees are dressed with a 50's feel. If this is the aesthetic of all of In-N-Out's stores, I can dig it.

I take a look at the menu and I'm surprised how small it is. Just four burger options, I think I saw onion rings and a ton of shake options. I picked up what I had heard was the In-N-Out staple, the Double Double. I grabbed a seat and in a five minutes or so, I had my food.

The presentation was very good, a half wrap of the burger with a basket of fries next to it with the napkins on top of the fries. The fries were good. Tasted like they were fresh cut from the potato. I took my first bite into the Double Double and it was surprisingly good. The meat had a nice seasoning, the sauce was tasty and the ingredients were fresh.

Oh, the onion question. I was asked if I wanted the onions on my burger. I said sure because I like onions on my burger. What I didn't expect was a full slice of the onion.

I understand why they ask now because most would not want that much onion. I broke up the rings and left a couple and put the rest aside.

All in all, the burger was very good. It has a great flavor, the burger looks good, the fries were good, it was a great experience overall. How does it compare to a Whataburger? Whataburger is better. In-N-Out was not at all bad, but if given the choice, Whataburger would come out on top. However, I would certainly stop at In-N-Out Burger again if given the opportunity.

There was the rumor a while back of an In-N-Out Burger coming to The Village at Cumberland Park outdoor mall in Tyler. I would certainly welcome it. It would just be three stops at Whataburger to one stop at In-N-Out Burger.

