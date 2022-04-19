Your Donation Could Send A Tyler, Texas Child To Summer Camp This Year

Get our free mobile app

The calendar may say mid-April right now, but it will soon be screaming 'IT'S SUMMERTIME!' With summers' impending arrival, parents all around East Texas will soon be searching for activities for their kids to be a part of to keep them busy this summer. Summer camp is a great way to keep the kids active and interacting with their peers in a fun and structured environment.

As a parent myself, it was just a few years ago my wife and I were investigating and searching out the best summer camp program for my daughter to attend. We learned quickly that summer camps can be quite spendy. And that costly camp was only for a week or two at a time. I know we were not alone, hundreds of other parents were feeling the strain of sending a child to summer camp.

You can help send a Tyler-area child to summer camp this year.

With your donation to the 'Send A Kid To Camp Grant', you can help provide kids of Tyler an opportunity to attend an eight-week summer camp program free of charge at the Glass Recreation Center. This summer camp program has been created and is coordinated through the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department.

With your donation, you will provide a child with a fun summer experience along with a healthy breakfast and lunch for selected kids.

The camp is designed to have children engage in a structured environment that provides a variety of educational and safe recreational activities. - Staci Lara

Glass Recreation Center supervisor Staci Lara, says [the city] "is proud to be able to offer a grant for kids who may otherwise not be able to participate in events like these." Summertime is a time for kids to have fun and going to a summer camp will create lasting memories for these kids who attend.

You may donate to this grant by:

calling the Glass Recreation Center at 903.595.7271

online at TylerParks.com

Grant applications are currently being accepted.

You may apply for a grant for your child by completing an application at the Glass Recreation Center to see if your child is eligible to receive a grant for the summer camp. The camp encompasses children between the ages of 6 and 12 and is scheduled to begin Monday, June 13th, and will conclude on Friday, August 5th. The total cost of each camper is $200 for the eight-week camp.

