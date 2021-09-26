This past weekend, the City of Tyler Police Department posted this photo and a descriptive synopsis of this man who was caught on camera stealing at the Wal-Mart on Troup Highway in Tyler. Do you recognize him?

The Tyler Police Dept.'s Facebook page described the act with their signature online humor and wrote:

This guy looks like he's getting ready for some fun, grabbing some beer for the party, woohoo! But alas, he must have not had enough change in his pocket for 6 cases of it...so he stole it.

Get our free mobile app

Honestly, these are some of the better camera surveillance photos we've seen. At the same time, he's wearing the mask so obviously it's a *little* hard to tell. But perhaps his build and clothing could help you identify him.

These have been hard months for many East Texans. Unfortunately, that can drive some individuals to decide to make very bad decisions and break the law. To me, a 6-pack of beer doesn't seem worth jail time.

One commenter on the FB post said it seemed they'd been hearing of quite a few thefts from the Troup Highway Wal-Mart location in Tyler.

A request from the Tyler Police Dept.'s Facebook page:

If you can identify him, please contact Det. Dickerson at 903-533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

Thank you for taking a few minutes out of your busy day to see if you recognize this man or have any knowledge of his whereabouts.

Here are the current "most wanted" by the Tyler Police Department:

Tyler Police Department's Most Wanted There were twelve fugitives on the list that we called the 'Dirty Dozen'. Since then, the list has dwindled down to eight, but we're sure it'll be back to a dozen soon. In the meantime, here are the eight most wanted criminals in Tyler. Each had active warrants as of July 09, 2021

42 Texas Kids Were Reported Missing In August 2021, Including 7 That Are Under The Age Of 14 These children are not at home with their parents right now as they should be. The families with these missing children are hurting, aching and wondering where their child is because they're not home right now.