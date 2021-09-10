Tyler Police Looking For Criminal Cowboy In Loafers

You know what happens on Fridays in East Texas: The Tyler Police Department shares stories of some of the weirdest crimes in the city and puts some of the wanted criminals on blast on their Facebook page with "Find Em Fridays".

There were several folks who made the headlines this week but this particular crime caught my eye for a variety of reasons, mainly, the choice of wardrobe.

The Tyler Police are asking for your help in identifying a guy who was caught on camera lurking around a local business in what looks to be an attempt at "casing" the joint but instead he may have chickened out, but not before committing an actual crime.



According to the post on their Facebook page, our suspect is seen walking back and forth in the Jim’s Jeweler’s parking lot on Old Troup Hwy.

Tyler PD

He then cut some wires in the utility box. Then he wandered around some more.

Tyler PD

It became clear at this point that our suspect was trying to decide if he wanted to go inside or see if he tripped an alarm as he continued in the area in his cowboy hat, loafers, big backpack and neon green safety gloves.

Tyler Police Facebook

He apparently decided that this wasn't the move he wanted to make so he left the scene in a dark colored pickup truck.

Even though he didn't steal anything, cutting the utility box is still a crime and Tyler Police would like to have a word with him.

If you can identify the Lonesome Loafer Cowboy, please contact Det. Rodseth at 903-595-0194 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

