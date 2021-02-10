Tyler Restaurant Deals For Every Valentine Budget

Whether it's a pretzel at the mall or a tray piled high with romantic chicken and brisket, the deals will be there for Valentine's Day. You just have to know where to look.

This is going to be a great weekend for love and deals!

Food discounts are happening all over Tyler for Valentine's Day, and that's good news for single people too because they won't card us or make us prove we're in love before handing over the discounted subs. This will be a fun weekend for singles, Galentines, kids, and hot dates, and the special deals and deals will be there for every budget.

RetailMeNot offers suggestions on the best deals, and these are just a few. Some are predictions based on last year's offerings. And some stores are offering special food features and collections for the holiday, like heart-shaped everything.

Tyler Restaurant Deals For Valentine's Weekend

Auntie Anne’s: Last year, the pretzel chain presented its Valentine’s Day specials throughout the holiday week, unveiling surprise delivery offers. Then on February 14, Auntie Anne’s was offering buy-one-get-one heart-shaped pretzels in-store only.

Chick-fil-A: Chick-fil-A is offering 30-count nuggets and 10-count chick-n-minis on trays in the shape of a heart. These special trays will only be available at participating restaurants, so check to confirm.

Denny’s: They're celebrating with a unique deal at their Las Vegas location. You can get married at Denny’s for $99, and it includes the ceremony fee, a silk presentation bouquet and boutonniere, a champagne toast, and a ceremony certificate. Then you can come back home and celebrate with a short stack in Tyler.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Last year on Valentine’s Day, you could order two meat plates for only $24. They had options like authentic slow-smoked meats, two savory sides, and a buttery roll. They're expected to bring a similar deal back in 2021.

Dunkin’: The lineup has officially hit stores, including an espresso beverage that’s perfect for the ‘Gram and fan-favorite heart-shaped donuts, available through the month of February, while supplies last. Their Pink Velvet Macchiato combines espresso with red velvet cake flavor and hints of cream cheese icing, and when served iced creates a colorful pink-layered look. The Pink Velvet Signature Latte has Dunkin’ espresso with red velvet cake flavor, topped with whipped cream, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder. For food, Dunkin’s beloved heart-shaped donuts are back, including the return of the heart-shaped Brownie Batter Donut and the Cupid’s Choice Donut, both decked out in Bling Sprinkles for the ultimate Valentine’s Day treat.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: This Valentine’s Day, Einstein’s Bros. Bagels is “spreading the love” with special edition heart-shaped bagels.

Firehouse Subs: They'll be running a special sub special on February 14. After 4 p.m., get a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips, and a drink.

Jack in the Box: Last year, you could get a great deal this Valentine’s Day from February 14 through February 16 when you use their app. You could get a free chocolate cake, free cheesecake, or a free five-piece set of mini churros. Something similar is expected to come back.

Marco’s Pizza: From February 8 through February 14, Marco’s is offering a 1-topping heart-shaped pizza for just $9.99.

McAlister’s Deli: Last year, McAlister’s hosted their annual Valentine’s Day family date night! Kids ate free with the purchase of an adult entrée for dine-in or carryout orders.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s has partnered with DoorDash for their McDelivery service, and is offering $5 off your $15+ order starting on February 13 through February 17. Just use the promo code LOVEMCD when you order via DoorDash.

Olive Garden: On February 14, treat your special someone to a breadstick bouquet. They're also offering a ToGo Dinner for Two for $34.99, which includes a soup or salad, dipping sauce for the breadsticks, a shareable entree, and dessert.

Papa John’s: From February 8 through February 14, you can order a one-topping heart-shaped pizza for $11 using the promo code VALENTINE. And since we need more chocolate on Valentine's Day, they'll add brownies with the code BEMINE.

Papa Murphy’s: From February 7 through February 14, customers can order a HeartBaker pizza from $9 to $11 depending on location.

Pizza Hut: More heart-shaped pizza! The Hut usually has them starting at $11.99 for one pie.

Popeyes: They're offering a new seasonal dessert for Valentine’s Day that's a red velvet cake cup, and it only costs $2.49.

With football parties last weekend, Valentine's Day this weekend, and Fat Tuesday coming up next week, February is shaping up to be a great time to eat! Don't miss the deals.