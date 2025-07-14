(KNUE-FM) Yesterday morning, I received a distressed text from one of my dearest friends about an experience she had at Target yesterday.

This was the Tyler location on South Broadway about 11 a.m. on Sunday.

She'd been out in the crazy humidity, on a quest to find a pair of jeans and a few other items of clothing that didn't break the bank but would also help her survive this East Texas summer heat and humidity.

A Sunday Shopping Trip Turned Unsettling

She'd paused from the shopping she'd not been in the mood to do in the first place and got a drink from Starbucks before returning to do a little shopping in the health and beauty aisles.

She was sipping her drink and kneeling to look at stuff, looking at the testers on the makeup aisle, trying a few things on, and looking in the little mirror.

She said she'd been in her own little world, having fun trying on makeup and perfume after a stressful work week, when she stood up to adjust her clothes a little.

That's when she heard a chuckle.

What Exactly Happened at the Tyler Target?

She turned around and saw a heavily bearded man holding his phone up in her direction while laughing.

He had been videoing her from behind without her consent.

She felt her face get a little red, embarrassed at not only being watched but also videoed without her permission. She felt awkward and was compelled to walk to a different aisle casually, as if she hadn't noticed.

She looked around the corner to see if he'd left before gathering herself and walking out of the store, leaving her basket in the aisle where she'd left it.

Why This Behavior Isn’t Just Rude—It’s Harmful

Look, the guy videoing my friend may have had no malevolent intent. Or maybe he did. I suppose there's a chance he was planning to use it for some social media post. Maybe he thought that would help him "go viral."

Ask store security for help if you're in this situation.

Whatever the case, find something else to do with your time than make strangers at the store feel awkward, sir.

Legal? Yes. Rude as heck? Also. YES.

What Should You Do If This Happens to You?

Listen, if you ever find yourself in a similar situation, it’s OK to say something or seek out store employees or security. (Target security is excellent.)

Because here's the thing:

You have the right to feel safe while shopping or just existing in public.

Have you had an experience like this you'd like to share awareness about? Please reach out to us at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

