Pics from 2008 Show So Much Change in Downtown Tyler, Texas

One thing we know about life is that it is always changing. And here in East Texas we have seen the change in so many ways whether it’s been real estate prices on the rise or more people driving on Broadway as traffic has definitely increased over the past few years. We are still very fortunate to live here in East Texas for so many reasons but if you feel like Tyler, Texas has changed a lot, below you will have to see the photos of how much Downtown Tyler has changed since 2008.

Looking at these photos will make you remember so many restaurants and businesses that are no longer open but they are what made us fall in love with downtown Tyler. It’s fun to look back and think about the memories that we had with our parents or friends when there were fewer people in Tyler. But with all the new businesses that have opened up this has created job opportunities for more people to enjoy living here in East Texas.

Get our free mobile app

The 2008 Photos of Tyler Show So Many Differences

When you look through the photos below beyond the different names of businesses downtown Tyler you will also notice that photo quality has improved a lot since then. It was also interesting to see how vehicles have changed, these photos truly make you feel like you’re going back in time. Which is crazy because 2008 doesn’t seem that long ago.

Time to Visit Downtown Tyler, Texas from 2008

Enough talking about the older photos, let’s take a look. Here is what downtown Tyler, Texas looked like back in 2008:

Photos of Downtown Tyler, Texas from 2008 While 2008 doesn't seem like that long ago, these photos of downtown Tyler, Texas show something different.

One Tyler, TX Man Wants Historic Brick Streets Torn Up, All of Tyler Reacts I've always enjoyed them, it's fun to say "on the brick streets" on the radio. Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is 25% cooler when it's on the brick streets of downtown Tyler as opposed to just downtown Tyler. On top of that it's something that helps set The Rose City apart from other towns.

But, I suppose if you live on them or have to drive down them daily it could get... umm.. bumpy? Look, I'm trying to stay neutral here, but it's hard to because I definitely have an opinion. How about we dive into what other folks had to say about the suggestion to tear them up.