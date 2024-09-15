A well-known attorney based in Tyler, Texas died on Friday.

A representative for attorney Keith Miller told KLTV staff he died this past Friday, September 13, and 'plans for his funeral service have been set.'

We all at Townsquare Media are sending love to his family, staff, and clients during this difficult time.

Will the law office of Keith Miller continue serving clients in East Texas?

According to a story from CBS 19, '​Miller's law office on 100 Ferguson St. in Tyler will remain open and is under management by attorney Shane McGuire,' who has been a business partner of Miller's for a long time and will be managing his current caseload.

McGuire said of Miller:

'Keith was a legend in the legal field. It was an honor to work alongside him on hundreds of cases. I will greatly miss our conversations, not just about legal strategy but about life. My family and I are deeply saddened by this loss.'

Keith Miller, A Tyler, Texas native, was also well-known for his media presence in East Texas, and his commercials on both radio and TV for decades.

This loss also saddens many of us in East Texas. I met Keith Miller many years ago and his passion for the law and his clients was evident. Although I didn't work with him directly, he felt like someone we all knew because of his ongoing media presence and the passion he shared for defending his clients.

Jackson's Burks-Walker Tippit Funeral Home hosts a visitation for Keith Miller at 10 a.m. on September 20. Service will follow after.

You will be missed, sir. May you rest in peace.

