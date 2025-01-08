Tyler, Texas--We are fortunate to have many great food options in East Texas, including some AMAZING Italian restaurants.

But I'll admit, I wasn't expecting this little spot in a strip center in Gresham to be as amazing as it is.

I adore running across these surprise local hot spots in East Texas. I love it, especially when it turns out to be as "delizioso" as Bella Italian Cafe in Flint, just south of Tyler on Old Jacksonville Highway. I find it very welcoming, and the bread they bring out to you is almost worth the trip.

They've assembled an incredible menu, including the Italian dishes you always crave, from Pizza and Lasagna to more adventurous options like Shrimp Cognac and Calamari.

Every single thing we ordered at this place was delicious--including the salads.

I always order a Caesar salad at Italian restaurants, and most of the time, it's fine. But this one at Bella was really quite good. I actually smiled because it was one of the best I'd had in a while. They also offer Subs if you want to pop in for a sandwich for lunch and a variety of desserts, from cheesecake to tiramisu. Check out their menu here.

On this most recent visit, I ordered the Frutti de Mare, which is sautéed shrimp, scallops, and clams sautéed with garlic and basil and served over linguine. Two thumbs up. I will order again. I've also heard raves over the Baked Ziti and the Lobster Ravioli. So far, all the entrees have checked the boxes. I recommend them.

Looking for some other options in the Tyler area?

