(Tyler, Texas) - The Broadway Square Mall in Tyler is celebrating 50 years of being a shopping, and even an entertainment, destination. As a lifelong East Texan, I have a ton of memories of shopping there and having a blast with my friends. I still love dropping by to do some shopping.

Growing up in Lindale meant having to take a trip to Tyler to do any major shopping. Not that Lindale didn't have any stores, it just wasn't as developed in the 80s and 90s as it is now. There was a lot to do at the mall when I was a kid.

My Memories of the Broadway Square Mall

Remember when the Broadway Square Mall had a tobacco store? Man it smelled so good. I never went in because I was a kid but I guess it just had pipe tobacco. I loved the fountain at center court, too. It was cool to sit and watch the alternating streams and toss in a few pennies while making a wish.

Over the years, I wonder how much money was pulled from the bottom of that fountain. I always wondered if that money went to a charity or to the mall's bottom line. If anyone knows, please let me know.

The Mall as a Pre-Teen and Teenager

Getting together with my friends and going to the mall was always an experience. Me and my high school best friend Jack would go to the bank and get a roll of quarters and head to the arcade many, many times. We'd play Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or NBA Jam.

I would try my luck at Street Fighter 2, Mortal Kombat or other fighting games but I was never good at them. They were still fun, though. I was good at the light gun games like Terminator 2 or Operation Wolf. I loved playing the shoot 'em up games, too, like Raiden and Carrier Airwing and the action games like Sunset Riders and Robocop.

Shopping as a Teenager

I worked a lot once I was of age so I had some pretty good checks to go shopping with. I loved Gadzooks. I would go in and buy my 26 Red and Mossimo shirts then pick up a sticker for my car at the counter. I miss that store.

It's called Buckle now and I believe it was then, too, but I would go in there and get a new pair of Doc Martins when I needed them. We'd check out JC Penny and Sears and get kicked out of Dillard's because we'd play on the escalator.

Eating at the Broadway Square Mall

The food court at the Broadway Square Mall was epic. There was everything from Taco Bell to Sabarro to a corn dog place (I can't remember the name of it) plus a whole lot more. If I remember right, that food court took up the space where Loft, Men's Warehouse and James Avery are now.

The Broadway Square Mall will always have a special place in my heart just because of all the memories I have there. I miss having an arcade in the mall. They're making a small comeback so if anyone with the Broadway Square Mall is reading this, adding one gets a thumbs up by me.

Celebrating 50 Years of Broadway Square Mall

50 years is a big anniversary. To celebrate, there is all kinds of cool stuff you could get. See the full rundown below:

Enter for a chance to win a Broadway Square Grand Prize worth over $1,000 - ENTER HERE

June 1-8 - The first 50 guests to spend $200 or more at Coach will receive a limited edition 50th anniversary stemless wine glass tumbler. Don't miss a special shopping event, in-store with lite bites, refreshments, and product spotlights on Saturday, June 7.

June 8-15 - The first 50 guests to spend $150 at lululemon will receive a limited edition 50th anniversary stainless steel water bottle.

June 15-22 - The first 50 guests to spend $200 at Altar'd State will receive a limited edition 50th anniversary tumbler cup and zipper travel pouch.

June 22-30 - The first 50 guests to spend $150 or more at Buckle will receive a limited edition 50th anniversary tumbler cup and zipper travel pouch. Plus, you will receive $10 off your total purchase!

Every Tuesday in June - Chick-Fil-A will be offering a FREE chicken sandwich from 2-4 p.m. for dine-in/carry-out orders only. No purchase necessary.

June 1–30 - Enjoy 15% OFF storewide at Jewelry Repair and Design

June 1-30 at Dillard's -- June 1-7 Get a FREE 10-day supply of foundation from any beauty counter. -- June 8-14 Book an appointment for a complimentary makeover from any beauty counter. -- June 15-21 Receive a Complimentary Fragrance Sample from any fragrance counter. -- June 22-30 Bring in your current Make Up Kit and If you don't know how to use it, Dillard's can help you learn how. If it's old, Dillard's can help with that too.

June 16-July 12 - 20% off engagement rings and wedding bands at Helzberg Diamonds.

Snap a photo at the 50th anniversary photo moment in center court all month long and tag us on Facebook and Instagram @BroadwaySquare and use hashtags #BroadwaySquare50th and #ShopBroadway

Share your memory of Broadway Square Mall HERE.

If you want more details on any and everything happening at Broadway Square Mall, go to simon.com/mall/broadway-square.

