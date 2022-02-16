Tyler, Texas Police Find Two Shot to Death at Local Hotel, Searching for Answers

It was close to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday night when Tyler, Texas Police received several calls regarding a shooting at the LaQuinta Inn located at 6702 S. Broadway, according to an official press release from Tyler Police Department's Public Information Officer, Andy Erbaugh.

When officers arrived on the scene, they investigated a vehicle in the La Quinta Inn & Suites parking lot in which they discovered two deceased people who'd been shot multiple times.

"They are described as a Hispanic male and Hispanic female," according to a police report.

Witnesses told police they'd noticed a person fleeing the scene before they arrived.

Investigators found a possible suspect at a Smith County residence who was discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, the City of Tyler Police Department shared that they were led "to a suspect who was possibly at a residence in Smith County. Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies and Tyler Police Officers responded to that residence. Entry was made into the home where the suspect was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Understandably, all names of the persons involved are currently being withheld until after families have been notified of these events.

If you have any information, even the slightest details, regarding this investigation, Tyler Police ask that you contact them as soon as possible. The non-emergency number for the Tyler Police Department is 903-531-1000.

