Tyler Transit & NDMJ Taxi LLC Providing Grocery Pickup

As we finally come to the end of this Texas snow storm and everything that's been keeping us messed up begins to thaw and melt, the streets are still kind of treacherous and the City Of Tyler and a local taxi company are providing help to those who need it.

In and email update we received from the City of Tyler this morning, Transit for grocery pickup will be available on Saturday (Feb. 20) and Sunday (Feb. 21) from around 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Cut-off for reservations is 2 p.m. daily.

To request a ride, call NDMJ, LLC. at (903) 592-3232 or Tyler Transit (903) 520-8281 and leave a message with your home address, pick-up location, phone number and name. This service is available to any rider within Tyler city limits.

The City Of Tyler is also letting residents know that the city is still under a boil water notice and while water pressure is gaining, the city is still asking residents to conserve water. They project that the boil notice will end between 10 a.m. on Monday morning and Tuesday afternoon. Once lifted, residents will be asked to flush their lines for 15 minutes.

The city will also be working with local non-profits to assist people without insurance, seniors and others who have suffered a lot of water-related damage due to frozen pipes bursting. Residents who have suffered damage are being asked to report their damage to The Texas Division of Emergency Management by clicking HERE.

Its almost over yall so hang on in there and check on your neighbors and others.