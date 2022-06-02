Tyler Transit Offering Free Summer Bus Rides For Kids To Library & Fun Forest Pool

Well it's official, the kids are out of school and they will be laying around your house all summer long running up your utility bills, playing on their cell phones and game consoles getting on your last nerve bothering you at work with crazy questions. I know this because I have 3 sons who will more than likely do all of the above mentioned. Parents, you don't have to put up with their tomfoolery this summer, send them back OUTSIDE.

Get On The Bus And Go To The Pool Or The Library This Summer!

Tyler Transit, Tyler Parks and Recreation and the Tyler Public Library have partnered to promote the Fun Forest Pool and the Library's Summer Reading Program. During the months of June, July and August, all students under 18 can ride Tyler Public Transportation System’s fixed routes free of charge when traveling to and from the Tyler Public Library and Fun Forest Pool.

Students will need to notify the driver to receive the free ride.

All students 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Guardians accompanying children must pay $1 for a one-way trip or $2 for an all-day pass. The Fun Forest Pool will be open starting June 4 and costs $1 for Tyler residents and $2 for guests. Each patron MUST present proof of age and residency (School ID, Driver's License, Texas ID, Water Bill, etc.) Kids 15 and younger must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Open Swim Hours:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Open for special event rentals only

Wednesday through Friday: Noon to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.

Don't Let Your Kids Lose Brain Power Over The Summer, Make Sure They Get Some Knowledge At The Library!

The Tyler Public Library offers free library cards to all residents inside Tyler city limits and to all Tyler Independent School District Students. For more information on Library cards, visit TylerLibrary.com or call (903) 593-7323. For more information about Fun Forest Pool, please contact Tyler Parks and Recreation at (903) 535-1370 or visit TylerParksandRec.com.

