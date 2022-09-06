Tyler, TX Home Builder Catches Lumber Thieves In The Act

PERMISSION TO USE THESE PHOTOS AND SCREENSHOTS WERE GIVEN TO AUTHOR BY USER WHO WISHED TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS IN THIS ARTICLE.

The rising costs of everything can be attributed to a bunch of factors but one that's often overlooked is the effect of THEFT especially when it comes to a major purchase like a home.

For folks who choose to have their homes built from the ground up, they can tell you first hand that the current cost of building materials it pretty costly. The people who have to shoulder most of the cost the actual "home builder" will also tell you that those materials, when stolen, can eat into the price of your home and can cause delays.

A Tyler Home Builder Has Been Dealing With A Theft Problem

The home builder who asked to remain anonymous in this article posted photos and video on his personal Facebook page recently about what happened when he was able to catch a couple of lumber thieves in the act of taking a trailer load of lumber from one of his job sites. This isn't the first time he's been a victim of this but luckily he was able to catch the perps in the act this time around and its time to put an end to this BS.

He Was Able To Catch Them Through Use Of Surveillance Cameras.

Upon catching the thieves in the act, the home builder called Tyler Police who arrived on the scene. Through the grace and mercy of the home builder, he decided not to press charges at the time but is still considering it.

As Punishment For Their Failed Theft, He Made Them Return All The Lumber Back To The Site

After working so hard to not only rent a "U-Haul" vehicle to steal the lumber and loading it all up onto the trailer, in lieu of charges, the home builder and police stood by and watched the two wanna be builders return every plank they took.

And for extra measure, we asked if we could use his photos in this article to share as a WARNING to others out there that this is not cool. Folks worked hard to purchase these things for their home and entrusted these builders with their vision only for A-HOLES like yall to come along and just TAKE stuff. If you MAD about us putting you BLAST, here's a novel idea, STOP STEALING PEOPLES STUFF AND GET YOUR OWN.

