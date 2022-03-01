So, yeah. Movie theatres in Tyler, TX and across the country are opened back up. Seems like about a decade ago when they were shut down for something that doesn't need mentioning.

In fact, earlier this year "Spiderman: No Way Home" became the first Hollywood release since '19 to top $1 billion at the global box office. Barely post-pandemic it was able to rake in $748.9 million at the domestic box office, becoming the fourth-highest grossing film of all time in the U.S. and Canada, just behind “Avatar,” according to Comscore data. So, yeah, we're back at theatres.

Not all heroes sling webs, some have an 85 MPH sign as their Facebook profile picture.

Today Tim P. posted in the Tyler, Tx Rants, Raves and Recommendations looking for a place to enjoy a movie -- with a few stipulations. He wrote, "Which movie theatre would you recommend for having the least distractions/annoyances--i.e., kids, noise, dining, crowds, lines, altercations, gunshots, etc.?"

Kinda boxing us in here, my dude.

But seriously, I'm not sure where he's been watching movies in East Texas that gunshots are a worry, but we all can agree that lines and crowds are just a part of the experience, right? Watching a movie with people is a big reason for going to the theatre.

Well Tyler-rites were quick to step up, from AMC on Broadway to Grand Slam the suggestions rolled in. Some folks even recommended staying at home with Netflix.

And just when I thought our new pal Tim P. was fresh out of luck, Shane M. stepped up with the only suggestion that could potentially meet all of his criteria. Not all heroes sling webs, some have an 85 MPH sign as their Facebook profile picture.

I love these community Facebook pages. So much.

