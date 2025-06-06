(KNUE-FM) Have you ever noticed that your favorite restaurant or fast food joint in East Texas tastes better on some days than others?

In my experience, one particular Taco Bell location in Tyler, Texas, is WAY tastier on Thursdays.

OK, that may sound a little silly. However, it should tell you how big of a Taco Bell fan I have always been. (My sweet mom must've eaten bean burritos when she was pregnant with me. I dunno, but it's a thing.)

That being the case, people like me may notice details like these more than others who are more ambivalent. But I take bean burritos seriously. (Well, relatively speaking.)

This Tyler Taco Bell Location Is Serving Up Thursday Magic

For years, I've primarily visited the Taco Bell location on Old Jacksonville Road in Tyler, Texas, for my bean burrito and Mexican pizza fix.

taco bell Photo: T. Holley loading...

Don't get me wrong. Taco Bell is a treat no matter what day it is. So, I'm not throwing shade on any other days of the week. And I have found that most of the staff there are usually quite friendly and seem to care.

Why Do Thursdays Taste Better at Tyler's Old Jacksonville Taco Bell?

But at least at this particular location, the food we order on Thursdays has been better. When I say better, I mean the food tastes better and seems fresher.

Maybe that's when the truck comes in. Maybe the manager on duty that day makes sure everything is optimal. Maybe a Taco Bell fairy stops by and sprinkles pixie dust on the food.

Whatever the case, it is noticeably even more delicious.

Do a Thursday Taste Test in Tyler and See for Yourself

Stop in, try it, do a Thursday taste test, and let me know if it seems that way to you, too.

Maybe I've just been fortunate. But worst-case scenario: You'll still enjoy that Taco Bell goodness.

