We're all extremely busy here in Texas, there are so many things we need to get accomplished it's difficult to juggle everything. But one thing we must remember is to never leave anyone in a hot car or truck and that means both people and animals.

You would think by now we have all heard enough horror stories about pets or even kids dying due to being left in a hot vehicle, but unfortunately, it still happens. Although in Texas there are consequences for putting animals or kids in danger, such as leaving them in a hot vehicle and there was a woman last week who was arrested for leaving her two dogs in a hot vehicle in Tyler.

Witness Calls Police After Seeing Dogs

The details were released last week by KETK, as a witness called the police department after seeing two white Labrador retrievers in a vehicle not running for at least an hour. The incident took place on Skidmore Lane and officers were able to rescue the dogs.

Officers Rescue Dogs from 90-Degree Vehicle

The vehicle was 90 degrees at the time the officers arrived. Law enforcement was able to make contact with the vehicle and dog owner who explained she ran out of gas but was on her way back to pick up the dogs.

It was too late, as the owner was arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, failure to provide, and was taken to Smith County Jail.

This should be a reminder to everyone that it is not okay to leave any animals or kids in a hot vehicle for any amount of time.

