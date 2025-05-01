(Tyler, Texas) There is something so fantastic about hearing about good things happening to good people, especially here in Texas.

We all know that life is tough, things are expensive, but there is still a lot of good that is going on even here in our own backyard.

What Contest Was Giving Away a Car?

We talk so often about southern hospitality, and there truly are so many kind and generous people in Tyler and all-over East Texas.

Our local United Way of Smith County was doing a giveaway to thank the nearly 2,500 donors who pledged their support during their 2024 United Way campaign.

As you would expect, most people were making these donations to help others, not to try and win something, especially not a new car.

Winner Surprised at Work With a Brand-New Car

Malissa Teel works as a second-shift line associate at Wayne-Sanderson Farms, she was brought into a conference room, but she thought it was for an interview after she completed her first full year with the company.

According to My Texas Daily, Teel had been donating money from her paycheck toward United Way beginning in November, and her generosity paid off in a big way.

She was shocked to find out that she was selected to win a blue 2025 Hyundai Elantra!

Photos After Winning the Car

United Way of Smith County provides health and human services for the citizens of Smith County.

But this tremendous organization still wanted to thank their supporters, and you can tell in the photos that Malissa was shocked to win a new car.

Tyler Woman Wins New Car from United Way of Smith County Malissa was shocked to find out she won a new car while she was at work in Tyler, Texas.

It’s incredible how when you do good in the world it has a way of coming back to you.

