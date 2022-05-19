Tyler’s Fun Forest Pool Might Not Open As Expected For Summer Swimming

Get our free mobile app

Tyler's only public pool is in jeopardy of not opening in time for residents to have some summer fun.

While the city's splash pads have been open since May 14th, Fun Forest Pool isn't expected to open until May 28th and 29th and then regularly for the summer beginning Saturday, June 4th, but those opening dates might be in jeopardy if they can't fill all of their open positions.

Hundreds of kids are looking forward to hitting up Fun Forest Pool this summer to get some relief from the heat and to have some fun with their friends while sliding down the slides, splashing around in the zero-entry pool, and letting the water hit them in the head from the mushroom-style water feature and get some exercise while swimming in the pool.

Before it can open though, the City of Tyler needs to fill ten lifeguard positions. KLTV 7 reports that the city has three of the ten positions filled and they are actively recruiting to fill the other positions before opening day. The city has increased the hourly rate for lifeguards from $12 to $13 an hour. They are moving forward with routine maintenance and preparation for opening day and are confident that they will find the right candidates for the job.

If you are interested in becoming a lifeguard for the City of Tyler, check this link to learn more about the position and to fill out an application. The city will even reimburse you for training costs associated with this position when you reach a certain amount of hours worked, according to the job posting.

Fun Forest Pool's entry fee is $1 per session for residents and $2 for non-residents. Pool hours will be as follows for open swim:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: Open for special event rentals only

Wednesday: Noon to 2:30 p.m. & 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Thursday: Noon to 2:30 p.m. & 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Friday: Noon to 2:30 p.m. & 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 1 to 3 p.m. & 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

