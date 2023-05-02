The East Texas summer is fast approaching. Families are finalizing their vacation plans, kids are contemplating how much Minecraft or Mario Kart they'll get to play and some teenagers will be looking for summer work to earn a few bucks for new clothes or gas money. One such summer job that has been experiencing a shortage as of late is being a lifeguard. Tyler, Texas, and other East Texas cities, are facing this problem and it could affect some families afternoon in the sun.

Summer Job Opportunity

The City of Tyler has put out the call that they are looking for lifeguards for this summer. The city has even gone as far as to raise the pay for the seasonal gig, up to $13 an hour. The city will even pay for necessary training that is needed to be a proper lifeguard.

Last summer I was on the phone every day with another city asking, ‘what are y’all doing to get lifeguards?’ There’s like a shortage. It’s hard to find people. We’re trying to start earlier than last year. - Kandice Johnson, Tyler Parks and Recreation

Tyler Not the Only City Affected

Tyler is not the only East Texas city facing this problem, Jacksonville, Longview, Lufkin and Athens are also facing the same issue (KETK). The pandemic is still cited as a reason for the shortages even if that threat is now very low. Past lifeguards moving on to other jobs and not enough qualified candidates are also reasons for the shortage.

If your teenager is interested in this summer time work, you can see the duties that they will be carrying out below:

Maintain constant alert watch over patrons using City swimming pools.

Provides immediate assistance to patrons when required.

Enforces safety and participation rules applicable to pool area to prevent occurrence of accidents and dangerous situations.

Maintains discipline among patrons.

Assists in cleaning pool, pool area, and facility.

Must have knowledge of general rules of water safety.

Ability to learn and effectively apply City rules and regulations for pool use.

Must be able to establish and maintain effective working relationships with other City employees and patrons.

Other duties as assigned.

If your teenager is interested in this job, they can apply by CLICKING HERE.

