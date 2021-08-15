It's one of my favorite things to do on a Sunday afternoon now...drive through our East Texas cities to see what new artistic touches have been added to our communities.

This artistic renaissance in East Texas has been one of my favorite things over these last several years. And the beautification is spreading to even the most "regular" buildings ever--which I love even more.

We're seeing artistic touches added to our downtown city walls, utility boxes, and now even the Tyler Animal Shelter has been included.

For several weeks now, five local artists have working on beautifying different spots inside and out the Tyler Animal Shelter with their brush-strokes, adding murals inside the facility. And according to their Facebook page, they've even been painting "inside the animal meeting rooms in hopes of supporting adoptions."

Coming up Thursday, August 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the public has been invited to a come-and-go event so that we can check out "the new murals as many of the artists wrap up their projects, as well as meet the available cats, dogs and other pets."

How was all of this paid for, you may ask? The Tyler Animal Shelter collected funds from either donors and sponsors to pay the artists and cover the any costs for this Thursday's afternoon event.

And on top of checking out the beautiful artwork, what a great opportunity to meet and play with some adorable animals up for adoption! Who knows, your best friend may be waiting to see you on Thursday, August 19 from 3 until 5 p.m.

